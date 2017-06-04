The 'daunting' reality for over 50s trying to find work

Anna Bradbury (left) and Rick Whitehead are taking part in a 12 week program run by Kate Perry at Fire Station 101 to gain new skills.

AFTER 10 years running his own business, Ipswich Cycles owner Rick Whitehead was left looking for full time work at age 58.

Since his store closed a month ago, Mr Whitehead has applied for more than 30 jobs and said, like many others in Ipswich, he was struggling to find work due to his age.

"We had the bike shop, Ipswich Cycles in Ipswich, and moved from the main street into the mall for a couple of months, which was a challenge," he said.

"We thought it might work but it didn't. Now I am doing bike-servicing and repairs from home because I have 10 years' experience in that field.

"I have been doing that from home but I am looking for more work."

Mr Whitehead said it was crushing to have to close his business and his search for full time work was not proving to be any easier.

"The daunting part is at my age it's going to be very difficult to get a full-time job," he said.

"Nowadays, people my age might have to have two or three part-time jobs.

"I have been applying for jobs for the past three weeks."

The former business owner said he had experience in warehouse work, plumbing, the air conditioning industry and retail but was yet to be called for an interview.

"Only a couple of businesses have got back to me. It's a bit disheartening," he said.

"Age is a barrier. Even though I know there are government incentives, it's hard if you don't even get an interview."

Mr Whitehead encouraged local employers to meet with older applicants face-to-face to dispel any concerns.

"There are stereotypes. Some might be worried as you're older you can be injured more," he said.

"They might think older people might be set in their ways and are harder to train but I think it depends on the person, it's not just age. An older person might be more reliable, more likely to turn up on time and has more life experience."

"I would ask employers to go the extra step and at least get older people to the interview stage to see who they are."

Mr Whitehead is working with Ipswich social advocate group Wiserr to build a website to promote his at-home bike repairs.

From July 1, Wiserr and Upower Women's Leadership program are collaborating to help get older people back into the workforce.

Wiserr founder Kate Perry said their up-skilling program for people over 48 would help provide people holistic support.

"Wiserr is an intergenerational website platform for 48-year-olds-plus that will enable people to create their own job opportunities and to connect those with knowledge with those seeking knowledge," Ms Perry said.

"During a six-week focus group I ran, the biggest barrier my participants found was simply not knowing where to start or where to go with their ideas, as well as not feeling validated.

"Through our collaboration, we hope to set up a free, self-sustaining network for the community where we can train up some local heroes who can then train others and continue the cycle of up-skilling."

The 12-week program will take place at Fire Station 101.

Visit wiserr.org for more.