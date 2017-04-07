Over 200 care packages to be sent to serving troops

AUSTRALIAN servicemen and women serving overseas will really feel the ANZAC spirit this year thanks to the children of Springfield.

For the second year, the team at Australia Post Orion Springfield invited local school children to join them in sending care packages to Australian Defence Force troops in the lead up to this year's ANZAC Day.

Coles Springfield Central along with children and families from Springfield Lakes State School, Springfield Central State School, The Springfield Anglican College, St Augustine's College, St Peters Lutheran College, Woodcrest College banded together to donate enough goods for over 250 care packages.

The packages were decorated with drawings and letters of support from the children and are now ready to be sent to the troops this Anzac Day.

"We have so many Defence Force families in the area and this is our way of showing them that the children and families of Greater Springfield appreciate their service,” Australia Post Springfield

Postal Manager, Beck Sage said.

"We would really like to thank our amazing community and say a special thank you to Damien of Coles for his generous support,” she said.

Care packages will be sent to troops serving all over the world.