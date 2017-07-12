Over 100 people to attend NBN crisis meeting

OVER 100 people are registered to attend a special NBN crisis meeting tomorrow night.

FEDERAL Member for Oxley Milton Dick MP alongside Shadow Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland MP and State Labor Candidate for the seat of Jordan Charis Mullen, will run the meeting said to be a response to concerns raised by residents regarding the NBN rollout.

"My office receives calls every day from people who have connection drop outs, slow speeds or simply no access at all,” Mr Dick said.

"The roll-out of the NBN has now reached crisis point for local homes and businesses who were promised so much more.”

NBN Senior Corporate Affairs Manager Kylie Lindsay said more than 14,000 premises in parts of Springfield Lakes, Springfield Central, Spring Mountain, Augustine Heights, Brookwater, Bellbird Park and Goodna were ready to order an NBN service and that customer surveys indicated the majority of people connected to service were satisfied and enjoying the benefits.

"Many people do not realise NBN is only a small fraction of the end-to-end network that connects a home or business to their internet content or the other end of the telephone,” she said.

"Speed and reliability issues can be due to a number of factors that are outside of NBN's control, such as the quality of the modem in the home, how much bandwidth the service provider has purchased, their network design and even how much bandwidth they purchased in overseas cables to access content from abroad.

"This is why it is important the residents and businesses with any concerns should contact their retail service provider in the first instance, who will work with them to determine a solution to their issue.”

NBN have not been contacted to attend the event.

Anyone interested in attending the NBN Crisis Meeting at Springfield Lakes State School Hall on Thursday July 13 can register by visiting www.nbncrisismeeting.com or by calling 3879 6440.