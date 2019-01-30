Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COMING SOON: Catch Outtawak at the Ipswich Civic Centre on February 7.
COMING SOON: Catch Outtawak at the Ipswich Civic Centre on February 7.
Whats On

Outtawak trio reels in laughs

by Ashleigh Howarth
30th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GET Outtawak at the Ipswich Civic Centre with the comedy stylings of Rob Rosenlund, Tony Jeffrey and Dave Mitchell this February.

The comedy group will take to the stage on Thursday, February 7 at 10am with a show that promises to be more hilarious than ever.

The group comprises former Wickety Wak members Rob Roseunlund and Tony Jeffrey, who have joined up with funny man Dave Mitchell.

Rob Roseunlund said there were many hilarious parts of the show which would delight the audience.

"There is plenty of comedy," he said. "Davo is very funny.

"He impersonates Elvis and then says 'what would it be like if Elvis was from a different country', and then he comes back out on stage dressed as a Japanese Elvis. It's very funny."

Tickets are $15 each and includes a tea or coffee.

Log on to www.ipswich civiccentre.com.au.

ipswich ipswich civic centre whatson
Ipswich Advertiser

Top Stories

    Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    premium_icon Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    News The franchisee requested thousands of dollars more in pre-payment just weeks before going bust.

    Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    premium_icon Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    Environment Ipswich would be free from smelly landfill under the wacky proposal

    Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    premium_icon Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    Crime The majority of the images were classified as Category 1

    New name, same old offending

    premium_icon New name, same old offending

    Crime 'Horrific' traffic record catches up with driver