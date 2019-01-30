Outtawak trio reels in laughs

COMING SOON: Catch Outtawak at the Ipswich Civic Centre on February 7.

GET Outtawak at the Ipswich Civic Centre with the comedy stylings of Rob Rosenlund, Tony Jeffrey and Dave Mitchell this February.

The comedy group will take to the stage on Thursday, February 7 at 10am with a show that promises to be more hilarious than ever.

The group comprises former Wickety Wak members Rob Roseunlund and Tony Jeffrey, who have joined up with funny man Dave Mitchell.

Rob Roseunlund said there were many hilarious parts of the show which would delight the audience.

"There is plenty of comedy," he said. "Davo is very funny.

"He impersonates Elvis and then says 'what would it be like if Elvis was from a different country', and then he comes back out on stage dressed as a Japanese Elvis. It's very funny."

Tickets are $15 each and includes a tea or coffee.

Log on to www.ipswich civiccentre.com.au.