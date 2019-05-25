‘Outstanding’ Lealiifano stakes World Cup claim

Christian Lealiifano has put himself in the running to play for Australia again.

BRUMBIES coach Dan McKellar believes Christian Lealiifano should be recalled to wear the Wallabies No.10 jersey at the World Cup later this year.

The 31-year-old has been in sensational form this Super Rugby season and has helped guide the Brumbies to the top of the Australian conference.

Lealiifano played 19 Tests before he was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, and last week was invited to his first Wallabies camp since beating the illness.

He continued his stellar season with another complete performance against the Bulls on Friday night in Canberra, orchestrating the 22-10 win.

"He's been outstanding, just consistently good every week and off the back of his defence, his leadership and direction," McKellar said.

"There was a key point in the game there with 10 or 15 minutes to go and he just had the boys connected and we do a lot of work on that, just delivering a key message, his leadership has been outstanding.

"He'd be my 10 (at the World Cup), but I'm a little bit biased."

One of the final players cut for the 2015 World Cup, Lealiifano is determined to finish his remarkable comeback story in a gold jersey.

Folau Fainga'a gets the Brumbies going forward against the Bulls.

One of four playmakers invited into Wallabies camp last week, he will compete for a World Cup berth against NSW's Bernard Foley and Melbourne duo Matt Toomua and Quade Cooper.

Seven-Test Wallaby Pete Samu is a surprise omission from the Australian camp but McKellar believes it will the last one he misses after a strong performance against the Bulls.

"Pete is a pretty cruisy guy and was disappointed no doubt, but if he keeps playing well for the Brumbies and we go deep into the competition, selection will sort itself out," McKellar said.