Outstanding double header weekend for Boonah Lions Club

A big crowd of people turned up at the annual Trevor Dover Memorial Charity Golf Day, which was held by the Boonah Lions Club on April 21.

MEMBERS from the Boonah Lions Club successfully hosted two events recently, raising much needed funds which they will then distribute back into the community.

The club hosted the annual Trevor Dover Memorial Charity Golf Day on April 21, with 61 people in attendance. They managed to raise approximately $800, which will go towards covering the cost of providing sun protection shirts to primary school students in the Boonah area.

This was followed up the following day with the provision of marshalling and rest stop duties for the Ipswich 100 Bike Ride. While the event was hosted by the Moggill Mt Crosby Lions Club, members from the Boonah Lions Club were more than happy to lend a hand.

The event saw competitors complete the Imperial 100 mile (133km) ride through Rosewood, Warrill View, Kalbar, Peak Crossing, Moogerah, Mt Alford and Boonah before returning to Ipswich via Roadvale and Peak Crossing. Shorter rides through the picturesque region were also held.

Members from the Boonah Lions Club helped out at the Ipswich 100 Bike Ride. Contributed

Boonah Lions Club president Andrew Bader said the money raised from the events will benefit Lions projects in the local, national and international community.

For more information on the effort of the Lions Clubs or joining a club, please contact Boonah Lions Club secretary, Wally Sands on 5463 2709 or email wallysands@bigpond.com.