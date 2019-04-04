Outstanding contribution wins the day for club

A MAJOR transformation and friendly atmosphere is what sets CSI - Club Services Ipswich apart from other clubs.

It is also the reason the Ipswich club recently took home the prestigious Best Licensed RSL/Services (Large) Club Award at the Keno & Clubs Queensland Awards for Excellence.

The award recognises the community club that has delivered consistent, outstanding service and facilities to promote its objectives, and provide the highest level of entertainment and social activity to its members and the community.

"In my 10 years as CEO of Clubs Queensland, I have been fortunate to have observed CSI - Club Services Ipswich go from strength to strength,” Doug Flockhart said.

"To be recognised as the Best RSL/Services Club (Large) is an achievement they should be extremely proud of.”

Since undergoing its transformation in the past three years, the club has grown membership from 6000 to more than 40,000 social members.

While the commercial operations of Club Services Ipswich are critical to long term viability, it can't be forgotten that without the club, the Ipswich and Ipswich Railway RSL Sub-Branch would have been vulnerable.

"The club takes a very holistic approach to nurturing their membership and the community. The judges were particularly impressed with the way the club engages with its community and how it has created an intergenerational meeting place for the community.” Mr Flockhart said.