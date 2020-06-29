Outsider, Ipswich stalwart generate track interest

Zoulou Dancer (outside), ridden by Scott Galloway and trained by Gary Doughty sets course for victory at Ipswich racetrack. Picture: Claire Power

TURF CHAT

GOLD Coast based jockey Scott Galloway and Zoulou Dancer combined to win the Benchmark 70 at the Ipswich races last Wednesday, in the process interrupting a day of favoured winners.

At $14 starting price, the Gary Doughty trained Zoulou Dancer was easily the longest priced winner for the day.

It was the first win for Zoulou Dancer at Ipswich at her seventh attempt, and fourth career win from 22 career starts.

Winner Zoulou Dancer, ridden by Scott Galloway and trained by Gary Doughty. Picture: Claire Power

Despite a last start win at the Gold Coast, the four-year-old chestnut mare was relatively unwanted in the betting on the sixth line in the market.

Another in the same race that was unwanted in the betting, and which gained quite a deal of media interest in the lead-up was the Ipswich trained Fighting Heart, trained by Kathleen Gruenefeld.

This galloper has won more than a quarter of a million dollars in its career however had not raced for more than seven years after 15 starts in Hong Kong.

Fighting Heart was a centre of attention at the latest Ipswich meeting. Picture: Claire Power

Although the rules of racing do not allow starts in races after turning 13 years of age which occurs on August 1 with this galloper, the horse passed all necessary trials and steward's tests to be allowed to race on Wednesday.

Gollan treble, 100 for Nothdurft

TRAINER Tony Gollan and jockey Baylee Nothdurtf shared a treble of winners between them at the race meeting.

The pair combined with hot favourites Nicci's Spirit, Knight Mariner, and Socialising.

The last of these winners gave Nothdurft his 100th winner for the season after a superb riding display. Socialising looked to be in trouble into the straight behind a wall of horses with only a few behind the four-year-old mare.

Last season's champion apprentice jockey managed to steer her around runners and into the clear before striding away to win comfortably by more than two lengths.

This made it three consecutive wins since moving from Victoria, and the nature of the victory indicates there will be more in stall.

Maloney treble

RYAN Maloney collected the second treble of the day for three different trainers.

He won with Private Universe for Steele Ryan, Tatcee for Chris Waller, and Cloak for David Vandyke.

The affable Maloney moved to Queensland almost two years ago and is making a great fist of it in the sunshine state.

His successes have included his first Group 1 winner a few months ago back in his home state in the Australian Guineas with David Vandyke's Alligator Blood.

Listed Ipswich races boost

IN a couple of weeks on July 18, the return of listed racing to Ipswich coincides with a partial opening of the gates and a milestone in the Infrastructure project.

The Gai Waterhouse Classic and Eye Liner Stakes are competed on a Metropolitan Saturday when the new race day stalls are to be used for the first time.

Additionally, there will be further relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions allowing up to 100 people in various designated zones.

Not all members, guests, and owners will be able to attend due to restrictions.

Further information will be available over the next week.

Next meetings

IPSWICH has scheduled racing the next two Fridays, July 3 and 10, then a Metropolitan Saturday meeting on July 18, prior to Friday 24th and Thursday 30th.