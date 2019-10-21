Outright wins clear off the cobwebs

Sports and Occasionals juniors involved in Ipswich's new under-14 competition which started on Saturday.

VIGORO: After a first week washout, the focus was on clearing the off-season cobwebs at the East Ipswich grounds on Saturday.

With some rain around and a wet outfield, all the senior and junior matches were relatively low-scoring games to open the new Ipswich vigoro season.

Defending champions Wildcats and last season's runners-up Sports made positive starts with outright wins in first division.

Wildcats captain Rachel Savage said that was pleasing given no play was possible in the first round and with most teams having a limited preparation.

She said having a good hit-out was important as the teams settle into a new season.

"We had a bit of rain before we started,'' she said.

"I don't think any of us really did too much preparation for our season.''

Wildcats scored 57 and 36, securing the win after keeping TC United to 37 and 39.

Opening bowler Savage led the way with 6/10 and 4/19.

Wildcats' first change bowler Jasmin Graham chipped in with 2/6 and 2/3.

"The girls actually did field well,'' Savage said, encouraged by the early catching.

"We've got most of everyone back. I think it's a long way to go.

"Consistency is the thing . . . having relatively the same people every week and just build on it.''

In the other first division match, Sports scored 45 and 45 with Occasionals amassing 42 and 46.

In those low-scoring innings, the wickets were shared with Occasionals bowler Deanne Lawrie the best with 6/7 and one run-out.

Saturday's round was also the start of Ipswich's new under-14 competition. More photos in Wednesday's QT.