Raging bushfire: ‘Leave only if path is clear’

Smoke is seen from a bushfire burning in the Royal National Park, south of Sydney, Saturday, January 20, 2018. The park has been closed and an emergency warning has been issued for the bushfire that is currently out of control. AAP Image - Ben Rushton

FIREFIGHTERS are battling several serious bushfires in NSW, with one threatening homes in the NSW Southern Tablelands, and the other forcing the closure of the Royal National Park in Sydney's south.

An emergency warning has been issued for an out of control bushfire south of Bundeena in the Royal National Park.

The park has been closed and people in the park have been advised to leave only if is clear to so or if directed by emergency services.

Embers are believed to have caused a second fire nearby on Sir Bertram Stevens Drive at Flat Rock in the park.

All roads into the Royal National Park have been closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Further south, near Bowral, rural properties in the area of Alders and Crees Road in Bannaby may soon come under threat by a blaze burning through grass in the area, the NSW Rural Fire Service says.

The 90-hectare fire is at a watch act alert level with firefighters and an aircraft on the scene to try and slow the spread of the fire. And east of Canberra, firefighters from the ACT have been sent into NSW to protect houses threatened by another bushfire in the Southern Tablelands. Three heavy tankers, backed up by smaller crews, were deployed to the 274 hectare Braidwood blaze on Saturday morning after it burned through the night.

"Their objectives are to protect properties, attack and contain the main fire and contain spot fires," the ACT Emergency Services Agency said. Meanwhile, firefighters continue to battle with a bushfire that's burnt about 20,000 hectares in The Pilliga Forest between Coonabarabran and Narrabri. The fire is at an advice level with no homes are under threat, but residents are being urged to monitor conditions.

Firefighters are currently conducting backburning operations in the area and the Newell Highway has been shut between Narrabri and Coonabarabran and is likely to remain closed on Saturday.