City's outlook is cold and wet

THE cloudy weather that blew in today is likely to make for wet days tomorrow and Sunday.

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest outlook shows a very high chance of showers and patchy rain tomorrow, most likely from the late morning, with possible rainfall between 3-8mm. The wet conditions will ease on Sunday, with a 30 per cent chance of a shower.

These rainy conditions follow a chilly few days in Ipswich

There were a few low numbers on Wednesday, Thursday and today with the morning temperature ranging between 3C and 4C, and the apparent temperature falling to 0.3C. The good news is tomorrow's overcast skies will mean the morning low jumps 8C to 11C, although the maximum will struggle to break above 20C.

The highs will edge up slightly from Sunday through to Thursday, with the mercury ranging between 25C and 28C.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the latest forecast, welcoming clear, sunny skies.

If you're looking to escape this weekend's rainy weather with a trip to the coast, you'll be hard pressed. Brisbane, Gold Coast and the Sunny Coast will all experience showers and patchy rain.

The real weather this weekend is in Western Australia where successive cold fronts continue to bring wind and rain. It is worst around the cape region with Busselton, Cape Naturaliste and Cape Leeuwin all enduring 100km/h winds.