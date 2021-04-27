Outcome of councillor investigations remains unclear

A YEAR after elected representatives were returned to Ipswich, the outcome of investigations the state’s watchdog shelved when the previous administration was sacked in 2018 is still not clear.

The Office of the Independent Assessor said it would “revisit” investigations put on hold concerning former Ipswich councillors if they were re-elected in the 2020 election.

Sheila Ireland, in Division 1, and Paul Tully, in Division 2, both returned as councillors in April last year after the council was sacked by the state government.

The Office of the Independent Assessor received 14 complaints in relation to the conduct of Ipswich councillors between July and December last year.

There is no suggestion either is under investigation by the OIA.

According to the latest data provided by the OIA earlier this year, it was probing five complaints into the conduct of Ipswich councillors up until the end of last year with another progressing to the next stage of investigation.

The OIA says it cannot confirm which councillors the complaints relate to and whether they had arisen since the return of elected representatives or if they were related to older allegations.



As at the end of last year, 149 complaints were under assessment and 20 were referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission across the whole of Queensland.



Between July and December last year, 14 complaints were received by the OIA in relation to the conduct of Ipswich councillors.

LOCAL NEWS: WATCH: Motorbike rider caught almost 100 km/h over limit

As of December 31, five were under investigation and one was with the OIA’s legal team to undergo a ‘natural justice process’.



Once a complaint is finalised the relevant council is required to publish the outcome in its Councillor Conduct Register, however the subject councillor is usually only identified when the allegation is substantiated.

Cr Tully is the only Ipswich councillor to be named on the register since the end of 2018 after being found to have engaged in inappropriate conduct by his colleagues last year.

Ipswich councillor Paul Tully returned to office last year after the council was sacked in 2018.

He issued an apology in August after it was found a Facebook post on his public page “showed a lack of respect for women”.

Cr Tully was called out by the OIA just prior to the election for “misleading” comments made at an election forum in March about OIA complaints in which he said he was “not aware of any investigations at all of the OIA into me”.

“The OIA has been in contact with Mr Tully a number of times regarding outstanding matters against him, so he is aware these exist,” Independent Assessor Kathleen Florian said at the time.

READ MORE: Cleaner claims he was sacked over bullying complaint

“When complaints and investigations are finalised notices are sent to all parties to advise them the matter has been finalised and of the outcome, and no such notice has been sent to Mr Tully about the matters involving him.”

In a statement released at the time, Mr Tully said he was notified of matters by the OIA in January 2019 which were comprehensively responded to by him through his lawyer in November 2019.

He said he was of the view that the matters had been resolved following the detailed response provided through his lawyer in November 2019.

Cr Tully and Cr Ireland did not respond to requests for comment.

DON’T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.