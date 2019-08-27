Menu
Jojo Newby
OUTBURST: Tourettes to blame for breath-test arrest

27th Aug 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:57 AM
A 29-YEAR-old Coffs Harbour man's Tourette syndrome may have been behind his charge of failing to submit to a breath analysis test at Grafton earlier this year.

Father of three Sean Tristan Tilyard told Grafton Local Court he had been having difficulties since he was diagnosed with a form of the condition in 2015, which causes him to make uncontrolled obscene threats when under pressure.

Tilyard had been driving from Coffs Harbour to Lismore when he stopped at Grafton for a meal. During his stay he had a number of alcoholic drinks and when he resumed his trip soon realised he was badly affected by them.

He parked his car on the highway edge, but according to police left the front of the car in the southbound lane of the highway. Police said the car interior smelt of alcohol.

He was arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station, where police report he failed to undertake a breath analysis.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said his medical condition was responsible for his matter he was charged with, but found him guilty of drink driving. She placed him on a community corrections order for 12 months and ordered him to do the Sober Drivers program. He was disqualified from driving for 10 months.

