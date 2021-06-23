Menu
The latest case numbers have been revealed. Picture: NCA NewsWire
News

Outbreak spikes after superspreader party

by Erin Lyons
23rd Jun 2021 7:19 AM | Updated: 11:28 AM

NSW has recorded 16 new cases of Covid-19, with several of those linked to a superspreader birthday party in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Of the new cases, eight attended the party, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said. She said a case recorded before the 8pm cut off, a worker from Bondi Junction, was at the same party.

One of the cases is a person who was in the same waiting room as a previously known case and four are under investigation “but all are in close proximity to the southeast Sydney cluster”, the premier explained.

The news comes after it was revealed a child who attended a daycare centre 60km southwest of Sydney tested positive to Covid-19.

Little Zak’s Academy at Narellan Vale issued an email alert late on Tuesday declaring a positive case visited the centre.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian provides an update. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
“It has come to our attention from the NSW Health Department and Liverpool Health that we have a confirmed Covid-19 case from one of our children in our centre that attended yesterday (Monday),” the centre said in an email sent to parents.

The child was in room ‘2-3’ between 9am and 5.15pm.

Little Zak’s Academy CEO Richard Bell told NCA NewsWire the health department notified them of the positive case at 4.45pm on Tuesday.

“By 6pm the centre was closed and our Covid action plan was put in place,” he said.

“All staff were personally called and notified within 60 minutes of that happening and all parents were notified within 90 minutes of that happening,” he said.

More to come

