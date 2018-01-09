Outback trip honours legend Bob Green

MEMORIES: The late Bob Green (right) will be honoured with the final Happy Wanderers tour, which is being organised by his son Jason.

MEMORIES: The late Bob Green (right) will be honoured with the final Happy Wanderers tour, which is being organised by his son Jason. Rob Williams

THE SON of the late great Ipswich legend Bob Green is planning one last hurrah to honour his dad.

Jason Green has taken over the reins of the Happy Wanderers Bus Tour since the death of his father in October last year.

An epic 21-day adventure, taking in a dozen of Queensland's most iconic towns between Ipswich and Cairns, is on the cards for May this year, but first, Mr Green needs to get 30 tourists on board.

With only 12 signed up so far, he needs another 18 to make the trip viable and pay homage to his old man's years of hard work with the Happy Wanderers crew.

"This will be the last trip we ever do so we want to make it as big as possible, so that it's a memorial for dad,” Jason said.

"Mum and dad started this 16 years ago - it really was his passion. No matter how sick he was he would still somehow drag himself on to the bus.”

This year's trip will take in Bundaberg - with a tour of the famous rum distillery on the itinerary - before moving on to Emerald, Charters Towers, Cairns, Chillagoe, Mt Surprise, Karumba, Cloncurry, Winton, Barcaldine, and Mitchell.

Most of the outback stops will involve camping, with motels only in Cairns and Bundaberg.

"The beauty of it is that you get to see quite a bit of the state in a reasonable amount of time,” Jason said.

"A lot of people might have had these places on the bucket list, but weren't able to go for personal reasons or because they had nobody else to go along with.”

The bus trip costs $3095 a person. To register your interest, contact Happy Wanderers on 3281 1296 or Jason Green on 0439 014 239.