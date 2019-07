HIGH SPEED: An Ipswich man was caught travelling along an Outback highway at breakneck speed.

A DRIVER clocked travelling 145km in a 100km/h zone on a major highway has been issued a $1218 fine and a six month disqualification.

The 33-year-old Ipswich man received the infringement notice after St George police intercepted him on the Balonne Highway on June 27.