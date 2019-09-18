Menu
Waerea-Hargreaves faces the bad weather at the NRL judiciary. Photo: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts
Rugby League

Out! Waerea-Hargreaves cops one-match ban

by Fatima Kdouh
17th Sep 2019 7:07 PM
It took the judiciary panel of Sean Garlick, Bob Lindner and Mal Cochrane just seven minutes to find Roosters forward Jared Waerea-Hargreaves guilty of a grade one tripping charge on Tuesday night.

Waerea-Hargreaves, who has already missed three weeks for prior offences, will sit out a preliminary final against either Melbourne or Parramatta on Saturday week.

"I thought we had a really good case tonight,'' Waerea-Hargreaves said. "I'm really disappointed. But we have a lot of faith and depth in our squad. I am looking forward to preparing and getting our boys as well prepared as possible."

Waerea-Hargreaves' legal council, James McLeod, argued that the forward's contact with South Sydney's James Roberts was merely a tackle gone wrong.

"It's not reckless, it's innocuous, it's clumsy," Mc­Leod said. "It is not illegal because it was not reckless.

"He was clumsy, mis-­executed a tackle, lost balance when Roberts pushed off his arm. He [Waerea-Hargreaves] makes it clear there is no recklessness intent.

 

The decision is a big blow for the Roosters.
The decision is a big blow for the Roosters.

In the 50-minute hearing, the NRL's legal council Peter McGrath argued that the forward's actions were not deliberate but rather displayed reckless intent.

McGrath told the panel Waerea-Hargreaves made contact with Roberts with his right foot to impede the Rabbitohs star from breaking through the line.

Tuesday night's judiciary appearance was the fourth this year for Waerea-Hargreaves. The match review committee has charged the forward a total of six times over the course of the season for a total of three weeks' worth of suspensions.

Waerea-Hargreaves' history counted against him. Photo: AAP Image/Craig Golding
Normally, a grade one tripping charge is an offence punishable with a fine but because Waerea-Hargreaves had already been convicted three times this season he was ineligible for a financial penalty.

Only seven days ago, the Kiwi international beat a high-tackle charge.

Tuesday night's verdict was a huge blow for the premiers and their chances of back-to-back NRL titles.

According to Fox Sports Lab, over the past two years the Roosters have won only 44 per cent of their matches when Waerea-Hargreaves isn't playing, compared to 77 per cent when he is on the field.

JWH 2019 RAP SHEET

Round 9: grade-one dangerous contact (crusher) - early guilty plea (zero weeks)

Round 11: grade-one dangerous contact (late) - guilty at panel (two weeks)

Round 17: grade-one dangerous contact (elbow) - not guilty at panel

Round 19: grade-one dangerous contact (late) - early guilty plea (one week)

Round 25: grade-one careless high tackle - not guilty at panel

Week one Finals: grade one tripping - guilty at panel (one week)

