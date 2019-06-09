Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich Eagles footballer Zachary Lawrence takes a mark that leads to a goal during his team's nail-biting duel with Moreton Bay at Limestone Park on Saturday.
Ipswich Eagles footballer Zachary Lawrence takes a mark that leads to a goal during his team's nail-biting duel with Moreton Bay at Limestone Park on Saturday. Rob Williams
AFL

Out of Ipswich's painful defeat comes positive response

David Lems
by
9th Jun 2019 1:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: After seeing his team hurting, Ipswich Eagles co-captain Chris Devlin appreciated what happened next.

Devlin was confident more than 10 minutes of post-game reflection in the dressing room will be beneficial for the Eagles following Saturday's last-gasp loss to Moreton Bay.

After leading most of the QFA Division 3 game at Lime-stone Park, the Eagles lost 10.13-73 to 10.11-71.

However, Devlin said seeing how new competition leaders Moreton Bay celebrated showed how tough the battle was and what it meant.

He said his teammates learnt from the final game of the first round where Moreton Bay kicked the winning goal in the last two minutes.

"We just play so well and do everything we want to do then we just go away from what we do in the first three quarters,'' Devlin said.

"It's frustrating.

"We are very close.

"They (Moreton Bay) kept chipping away and got us in the end.

"They are beatable . . .we should have won yesterday.''

 

Ipswich Eagles footballer Josh Stockill works hard to stop a Moreton Bay opponent in Saturday's match.
Ipswich Eagles footballer Josh Stockill works hard to stop a Moreton Bay opponent in Saturday's match. Rob Williams

Had Ipswich secured four valuable points on Saturday, they would have moved from fourth into third.

However, the Eagles are now on 24 points, four behind Wynnum and Kedron and trailing Moreton Bay by eight.

The Hinterland Blues and Redcliffe helped Ipswich at the weekend by upsetting Wynnum and Kedron respectively.

However, with the Eagles starting the second round away to Jindalee on Friday night, Devlin said the players had added motivation. The team united to decide "where we want to go, want we are doing''.

"We kind of self-reflected in the change room after the game and said 'enough is enough, let's commit now','' Devlin said.

"We've got 15 weeks left. Let's bite the bullet and commit.

"Good things did come from the loss.''

 

Zachary Lawrence flies high for the Eagles in Saturday's match.
Zachary Lawrence flies high for the Eagles in Saturday's match. Rob Williams

Devlin was among the best on Saturday, along with Nick Barling, Jordan Godfrey, Keith Brick and Trent Mccrossen.

The Eagles have a rare Friday night encounter this week so about 50 players can enjoy the Ipswich Cup on Saturday.

Having recently celebrated his 250th game milestone, Devlin said that team spirit reflected the positive culture in the club this season.

State of play

QFA Division 3: Moreton Bay 10.13-73 def Ipswich Eagles 10.11-71.

Reserves: Moreton Bay 9.7-61 def Ipswich 3.7-25.

Next match: Friday night (7.30pm) v Jindalee at Jindalee Recreational Reserve.

More Stories

Show More
chris devlin ipswich cup ipswich eagles nailibing aussie rules matches qfa division 3 competition queensland afl
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    ‘I was dead for 12 minutes’: Woman saved by Coles employee

    premium_icon ‘I was dead for 12 minutes’: Woman saved by Coles employee

    Health A Laidley mother has told how she died for 12 minutes - but was then revived, in a dramatic grocery store rescue.

    • 9th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Revealed: How Barty celebrated historic win

    premium_icon Revealed: How Barty celebrated historic win

    Tennis Ash Barty and team celebrate her famous French Open victory

    Flash the tartan at Gathering

    premium_icon Flash the tartan at Gathering

    People and Places Immerse yourself in Celtic culture

    First Baptist Church in the state

    premium_icon First Baptist Church in the state

    People and Places Inaugural service held in bowling alley in West St