Out of Ipswich's painful defeat comes positive response

Ipswich Eagles footballer Zachary Lawrence takes a mark that leads to a goal during his team's nail-biting duel with Moreton Bay at Limestone Park on Saturday. Rob Williams

AUSSIE RULES: After seeing his team hurting, Ipswich Eagles co-captain Chris Devlin appreciated what happened next.

Devlin was confident more than 10 minutes of post-game reflection in the dressing room will be beneficial for the Eagles following Saturday's last-gasp loss to Moreton Bay.

After leading most of the QFA Division 3 game at Lime-stone Park, the Eagles lost 10.13-73 to 10.11-71.

However, Devlin said seeing how new competition leaders Moreton Bay celebrated showed how tough the battle was and what it meant.

He said his teammates learnt from the final game of the first round where Moreton Bay kicked the winning goal in the last two minutes.

"We just play so well and do everything we want to do then we just go away from what we do in the first three quarters,'' Devlin said.

"It's frustrating.

"We are very close.

"They (Moreton Bay) kept chipping away and got us in the end.

"They are beatable . . .we should have won yesterday.''

Had Ipswich secured four valuable points on Saturday, they would have moved from fourth into third.

However, the Eagles are now on 24 points, four behind Wynnum and Kedron and trailing Moreton Bay by eight.

The Hinterland Blues and Redcliffe helped Ipswich at the weekend by upsetting Wynnum and Kedron respectively.

However, with the Eagles starting the second round away to Jindalee on Friday night, Devlin said the players had added motivation. The team united to decide "where we want to go, want we are doing''.

"We kind of self-reflected in the change room after the game and said 'enough is enough, let's commit now','' Devlin said.

"We've got 15 weeks left. Let's bite the bullet and commit.

"Good things did come from the loss.''

Devlin was among the best on Saturday, along with Nick Barling, Jordan Godfrey, Keith Brick and Trent Mccrossen.

The Eagles have a rare Friday night encounter this week so about 50 players can enjoy the Ipswich Cup on Saturday.

Having recently celebrated his 250th game milestone, Devlin said that team spirit reflected the positive culture in the club this season.

State of play

QFA Division 3: Moreton Bay 10.13-73 def Ipswich Eagles 10.11-71.

Reserves: Moreton Bay 9.7-61 def Ipswich 3.7-25.

Next match: Friday night (7.30pm) v Jindalee at Jindalee Recreational Reserve.