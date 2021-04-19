Out-of-control stars could cost Souths the premiership

Latrell Mitchell needs to get the rubbish out of his game.

So does Cody Walker.

Because the Rabbitohs' two most dangerous attacking weapons are also fast developing into Wayne Bennett's two biggest headaches.

And their propensity for a brain snap has the potential to ruin the Rabbitohs' premiership dream this year if they don't change their ways.

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

On Sunday South Sydney were deciding whether to fight Mitchell's grade two dangerous contact charge at the NRL judiciary, with the star fullback facing a three-to-four game ban for his ugly shot on Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma.

If he cops the early guilty plea Mitchell will miss Saturday's game against the Titans on the Gold Coast followed by back-to-back blockbusters against the Canberra Raiders and Melbourne Storm.

If Mitchell is unavailable, Bennett is expected to shift Alex Johnston to fullback and bring back Jaxson Paulo to play on the wing.

Mitchell was also slapped with two separate fines for incidents involving Tigers forward Luke Garner.

Latrell Mitchell is under fire for several incidents during the Wests Tigers game.

Mitchell's shot on Nofoaluma happened while he was ­attempting to stop a try and it was not only late but had many questioning how he stayed on the field.

At the least many thought he should have been sin binned, given he now could be sidelined for several games.

In a second-half incident Mitchell lashed out with his boot and only just missed Garner's head after a brilliant run out of his own in-goal.

On that occasion Michael Maguire questioned why the bunker didn't intervene.

In Fox League commentary Corey Parker called it "a terrible look". There was just no excusing it.

Cody Walker copped a one-game ban for dropping an elbow on the back of Nick Meaney's head. Picture: Fox League

Even allowing for Garner hanging on for too long, it still doesn't give anyone the right to lash out as Mitchell did.

But this is why Bennett has a real problem on his hands that he must deal with.

Because this wasn't the result of bad luck, it was poor discipline.

Just as it was when Walker copped a one-match ban for elbowing Bulldog Nick Meaney in the head in Round 4 in an incident Mal Meninga labelled "deliberate".

Bennett has a particularly close relationship with both players and it's a big part of what is driving the harmony and spirit at South Sydney.

The fact Souths are sitting second on the ladder after six round shows Bennett has a genuine premiership contender in what could be his final year of coaching.

Latrell Mitchell is facing a four-game ban for a late high shot on David Nofoaluma.

Heading into Round 6, Mitchell was on top of the Dally M medal leaderboard with 10 points, alongside the Storm's Ryan Papenhuyzen.

But that only highlights why it's time for Bennett to get tough on his two game-breakers because it's no use having two of the competition's most dangerous strike weapons if they are not on the field.

These two can walk a fine line with their emotions and passion - and it's often one of the reasons we love watching them play.

But it's time for them to get this rot out of their game because it is will end up burning the team in a big game.

Imagine if this happened on the eve of the finals, or it ended up costing them a spot in the grand final?

And it's not as if that's a long shot of happening because it's when they're fired up that they have this tendency to let the emotion get the better of them.

Everyone realises all the good stuff the pair do off the field to promote South Sydney and the game in general.

But these brain snaps have to go.

Originally published as Out-of-control stars could cost Souths the premiership