Out of control driver goes for cop's taser

POLE BINGLE: Drink driver Anthony Martin tried to grab a cop's taser after being involved in a crash at Bundamba.

POLE BINGLE: Drink driver Anthony Martin tried to grab a cop's taser after being involved in a crash at Bundamba. Ross Irby

A VOLATILE driver who crashed into a pole then scuffled with a witness before trying to grab a police officer's taser.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Anthony Leonard Martin, 28, from Coominya, pleaded guilty to drink driving with a reading of 0.097 at Bundamba on January 9; and obstructing police.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Dave Shelton said police were called at 10pm to Nelson St, where a Mitsubishi Triton ute hit a power pole.

When officers arrived, they saw two males fighting on the footpath, with Martin being held down by the other male.

Police intervened, and Martin was handcuffed and told to sit quietly while officers investigated the incident.

Sen-Const Shelton said Martin stood up and was again told to sit on the ground, but refused and walked backwards, away from the officer.

Martin grabbed the upper arm of the officer and tried to remove the taser being worn on the officer's left hip before being pushed away.

This caused Martin to release his grip on the taser.

By 11pm, Martin was continually refusing to state his name, age and address to police.

Witnesses had indicated to the police that Martin had been seen driving the damaged ute.

Martin was saying, "I'm only a suspect and don't have to give my name”, to the officers.

Police located a photo with his identification details in his wallet.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said Martin suffered anxiety and some mental health issues, but was taking the appropriate medication.

She said his guilty plea was timely as one charge was discontinued by police following negotiation.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said the facts about Martin's behaviour were concerning, and trying to take a taser from a police officer was a serious offence. He said the matter appeared to have spiralled out of control but he would take into account Martin's health issues

Martin was convicted and fined $1500.

His driver's licence disqualified for three months.