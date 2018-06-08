‘Out with a bang’: CBD shop closure is just the beginning

AFTER two years of crafty bliss, creative business partners Cassie Doherty and Kim Schubel will close their Ipswich mall shop on Sunday.



Schudio Studio is well known for unique and one-off homewares and gifts with artist in residence Kim showing off her knack for working a cactus and pineapple print.



It's not the end for Cassie and Kim, who have opted to focus their time expanding the business away from the traditional retail space.



"We want to focus on the brand and concentrating our time and money and energy into that side of things and building out website to make it user friendly," Cassie said.



"Now is the right time. We really feel like closing the business is good, it's hard to describe that. We still love what we're doing and going out with a bang.



"The shop is great and has really served its purpose, it has given us a great profile. It was a great way to test our ideas."



She said it was a small change in the grand perspective of the business.



"It is bitter sweet. We will miss our shop and customers and this little community we have become a part of in the CBD. We're mates, it's like a little family," Cassie said.



"We are so excited to be able to spend that time designing and having those creative days we have been unable to."

Cassie Doherty soaking up the last moments in the CBD store. Cordell Richardson





Cassie and Kim have been invited to promote and sell their wares in Pottery Barn and David Jones during pop-up stores on weekends - a partnership that promises grand things for the small business.



"With our collaboration with David Jones and Pottery over the last couple of years our brand has really taken off so we have decided to step back from the retail side of things and start working from home," Cassie said.



"Because they are both well-known companies that have really elevated our brand so it was a well-suited partnership."



The evolution from a creative idea to an expanding business was no coincidence for Cassie and Kim.



The friends met during their interior design degrees at QUT in 2007 where the spark that became Schudio Studio was ignited.



The business came to life in 2013 and now Cassie and Kim have bold plans for creative domination.



"We like to do simple things like cushions that are simply done and our fashion will be quite simple too, investment pieces like t-shirts and skirts and dresses that you can dress up and down," Cassie said.



"The focus is going to be Kim's artwork on them and we have had such a good reception to that. There is no fabric like ours and we do it ourselves from start to finish.



"The deigns range from a tattoo street art aesthetic to pineapples, teacups and cactus. There are some really vibrant colours and vert edgy.



"We still think how we did all of this, we created this from just one idea."



Schudio and Studio will close at 1pm on Sunday. Follow their journey at schudio.com.au.

