Our whole defence industry will grow: TAE chief declares

Andrew Sanderson said TAE was not likely to be a direct beneficiary of the Land 400 contract but praised the development of the region's industry.

Andrew Sanderson said TAE was not likely to be a direct beneficiary of the Land 400 contract but praised the development of the region's industry. Rob Williams

ONE of Ipswich's premier defence businesses believes Rheinmetall's contract win will bring highly-skilled workers to the region's military industry.

TAE Aerospace chief executive officer Andrew Sanderson said the Redbank military vehicle centre of excellence would attract and grow the skill base.

TAE's focus on turbine engines puts the business out of step with the requirements of the piston-driven combat reconnaissance vehicles.

Mr Sanderson said the company was not likely to be a direct beneficiary of the Land 400 contract but praised the development of the region's industry.

"Complimentary skillsets around high-end mechanical businesses is a great news story for us and our business," he said.

"It's more about fantastic news for the region and growing skills in the western corridor.

TAE program manager Marcus Evans, Honeywell vice president Mark Burgess and TAE general manager Andrew Sanderson with an AGT1500 turbine engine used in the Australian Army's M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank. David Nielsen

He said the wiring, testing and manufacturing skills needed for the vehicle contract were transferable.

"It's going to build an excellent pool of people in the region for the future," he said.

Mr Sanderson said Rheinmetall's win would benefit the "technological workforce around Amberley" and industry supply chains.