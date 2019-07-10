Our surfing twinjas tear up the Ninja Warrior course

Warana's Matt and Luke Filippi are through to the Australian Ninja Warrior semi-finals.

Warana's Matt and Luke Filippi are through to the Australian Ninja Warrior semi-finals. Warren Lynam

THE Sunny Coast ninja crew came out swinging on the Australian Ninja Warrior course tonight, with three out of the four local athletes progressing to the semi-finals.

Warana-based twins Matt and Luke Filippi and Buderim's Rainer Scheu have all qualified for the next round of the hit reality show.

First-time competitors Luke and Rainer splashed out on the tricky tuning forks obstacle, but Matt managed to complete the course and even had a crack at the new mega warped wall.

While he didn't scale the wall to win the $5000, Matt finished an impressive seventh overall in the heat.

"The new obstacles were a lot harder this year," he said. "We want it to to be hard. We train for a year for this and we want it to be a challenge. Having that mega warped wall definitely chucked a bit of a spanner in the works."

Only Ian Newland, aka Pa Rambo, splashed out in tonight's heat.

"I had a couple of injury problems coming up to filming, but apart from that I came into the show much better ninja than what I was the year before," he said. "Of course, it doesn't always guarantee how you go on the show."

Training buddies Rainer Scheu, Matt and Luke Filippi and Pa Rambo (real name Ian Newland). Warren Lynam

The 65-year-old isn't deterred by his early exit. He is already in training for next season at his home-built ninja course and will now cheer on his training buddies.

"I've had a bad run two years in a row but I've made a commitment to it for the long term, which is why I built the gym at home," he said. "I'm more excited than ever and I can't wait to watch it on TV."

Rainer, 23, said he learned some lessons from his Ninja debut which he plans to take into his semi-final.

Buderim's Rainer Scheu has qualified for the Ninja Warrior semi-finals despite splashing out earlier than he would have liked in the second heat. Channel 9

"You're in the same room as these people who are Olympians and world record holders," he said.

"It's so much bigger than you think it is. A lot of the obstacles are relatively simple, the problem is having that athlete mentality where you're not overwhelmed by the course and the people and it being late and cold. You've got to be able to cut out all the noise and do what you know you can.

"In my heat I was shaky and overwhelmed, and when I went back for my semi-final I felt a lot more comfortable and confident."

Australian Ninja Warrior continues on Sunday at 7pm on Nine.