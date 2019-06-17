Our successful Ipswich Cup Day unifies city

The massive crowd enjoys a memorable Ipswich Cup Day with friends and watching the racing.

OPINION

FROM when excited racegoers queue early up to the after party electrics, the annual Ipswich Cup Day has a winning formula. It remains the city's most important and enjoyable day out.

With the main focus on celebrating with friends, our biggest event still attracts more than 20,000 people.

Although Ipswich is maligned for various reasons, the truth is our city has plenty to be proud of.

Our Cup Day is the envy of other racing officials around the state who frequently question how the Ipswich Turf Club can each year retain the attention of so many people in challenging economic times. The answer is the dedication of everyone at the turf club, led by chairman Wayne Patch and general manager Brett Kitching.

Despite battles with Racing Queensland in recent times, they spearhead Ipswich's unified approach to creating confidence and giving people an outlet to enjoy themselves.

This will expand dramatically when the massive turf club facility upgrade is finally completed. More wonderful community events will soon be organised at Bundamba.

As Cup goers return to work this morning after a massive weekend, it's important to praise Ipswich's achievement in providing, and supporting, such an historic and enduring social and sporting event.