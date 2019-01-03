Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SLEEPING BEAUTY: Elliyana Kate-Tee Ironside was born on January 9 last year weighing 8.12lb to proud parents Kristy and Travis and big brother Jayden.
SLEEPING BEAUTY: Elliyana Kate-Tee Ironside was born on January 9 last year weighing 8.12lb to proud parents Kristy and Travis and big brother Jayden.
People and Places

Our special Ipswich bubs to be featured in the QT

3rd Jan 2019 5:39 PM

WE ARE celebrating the start of the New Year by honouring the highlights of last year - all of the beautiful bubs born in Ipswich.

The Queensland Times will again publish a special lift-out with photos of the region's newest babies.

If you had a baby in 2018, you can contribute a photo to appear in the lift-out by heading to our Facebook page and looking for the Ipswich bubs of 2018 call-out.

You can also private message us a photo or email a photo to qt@qt.com.au.

Make sure you include your bub's name, date of birth, birth weight and anything else you want us to know.

So far, hundreds of parents have shared their stunning photographs of their beautiful little ones.

And don't forget to pick up The Queensland Times on January 7 for our special edition lift-out.

ipswich babies queensland times
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Roadworkers return to Ipswich upgrade

    premium_icon Roadworkers return to Ipswich upgrade

    Council News THE street is undergoing major refurbishment after decades of wear and tear.

    'We're not second class': Advocate calls for fix to platform

    premium_icon 'We're not second class': Advocate calls for fix to platform

    Health Public transport facilities are restricting people with a disability

    Young kids learning coding for holiday fun

    premium_icon Young kids learning coding for holiday fun

    News Springfield students as young as five learning to code

    Woman hurt as car crashes through guard rail

    Woman hurt as car crashes through guard rail

    News Firefighters removed a door to help get her out

    Local Partners