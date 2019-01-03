Our special Ipswich bubs to be featured in the QT

SLEEPING BEAUTY: Elliyana Kate-Tee Ironside was born on January 9 last year weighing 8.12lb to proud parents Kristy and Travis and big brother Jayden.

WE ARE celebrating the start of the New Year by honouring the highlights of last year - all of the beautiful bubs born in Ipswich.

The Queensland Times will again publish a special lift-out with photos of the region's newest babies.

If you had a baby in 2018, you can contribute a photo to appear in the lift-out by heading to our Facebook page and looking for the Ipswich bubs of 2018 call-out.

You can also private message us a photo or email a photo to qt@qt.com.au.

Make sure you include your bub's name, date of birth, birth weight and anything else you want us to know.

So far, hundreds of parents have shared their stunning photographs of their beautiful little ones.

And don't forget to pick up The Queensland Times on January 7 for our special edition lift-out.