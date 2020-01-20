Menu
Two people have been fined for feeding dingoes on Fraser Island.
What will it take to stop dumb dingo decisions?

Carlie Walker
19th Jan 2020 6:14 PM | Updated: 20th Jan 2020 12:42 PM
IT WAS with immense frustration that the news of two people being fined for feeding dingoes on Fraser Island was received in this newsroom last night.

The question has to be asked: How much clearer does it have to be made, that dingoes are not to be approached or fed on Fraser Island?

Why is this so hard for people to understand? The same people feeding them are probably the same ones who hate to hear of any dingo death.

But do they not see that their behaviour is contributing to this sad situation?

By habituating dingoes, bringing them in contact with people, encouraging them to sniff around camps for food, they are essentially signing the death warrant of these animals.

Interactions can lead to aggression, especially if dingoes believe there is food to be had.

And it is not these visitors who pay the price.

It's an innocent family or child who pays the price for dingoes becoming too familiar.

It is the animal themselves that will be put down if they are part of a serious attack.

Last year there was a spate of devastating attacks in which children were seriously injured.

One involved a 14-month-old baby, pulled from a camper.

If people don't recognise how serious the consequences can be after last year, how can we educate them?
Why are they not listening to the rangers, to the information provided by the State Government?

There are no good answers.

