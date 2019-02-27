You can trust us to deliver for you

This year The Queensland Times turns 160.

That's 160 years of bringing you Ipswich news day in and day out.

That's 160 years of celebrating our city's triumphs and standing by Ipswich as it has faced its challenges head on.

And while much has changed in that time with how we gather, report and deliver the news most important to Ipswich, one thing hasn't.

The one thing that has stayed the same is that we put our relationship with you - the reader - at the heart of every decision we make.

That's why we have more readers now across our platforms than at any other time in our long history serving this community.

One of the ways we put readers at the heart of what we do is by employing people who live in the region. We have the largest news team serving the Ipswich region of any media organisation.

The people in our team are not just passionate about The Queensland Times and about delivering the news, they are passionate about this city.

Our people live in the same streets as you, shop at the same grocery stores, pay the same high energy bills and send their children to the same schools.

Since 2007 photographer Rob Williams has brought Ipswich to life on the pages of The Queensland Times.

Born and bred here, Rob is a passionate advocate for preserving this the city's history and documents the stories of some Ipswich's beautiful architecture through his images.

When the 2011 floods hit and many people were cut off from the city, Rob was flown in a helicopter by Ipswich's own Captain Mike Jarvis.

He was there to capture the heartbreaking and then incredibly uplifting images that proved this city's unwavering resilience.

The same year Rob started at the QT, Andrew Korner returned home to Ipswich from a country paper stint to take on reporting duties at the QT.

From a young journalist doing the country rounds, Andrew grew through the ranks reporting on court and police, editing community titles before becoming the deputy editor of the Queensland Times, a position he holds today.

Throughout that time Andrew was not only moving up the ladder of the paper he has read all his life, he also met his wife in the pig pen at the Ipswich Cup and started a family. His young daughters are sixth generation Ipswichians.

For more than three decades you've trusted David Lems to bring you the latest from the sidelines.

No one lives and breathes Ipswich sport like our Lemsy.

And yes he's front and centre for the successes of our Ipswich Jets and Western Pride but who else tells the stories of our vigoro players, weightlifters, baseball and junior sporting heroes?

Lemsy's love of Ipswich and our sporting community isn't just shown through the sport pages of this paper, but his dedication to events like the annual Ipswich Sport Awards.

Late last year when Lemsy released his top 30 Ipswich sports people of the past 30 years list, few people questioned it because no one is trusted with our city's sport knowledge like him.

Andrew, Rob and Lemsy have dedicated themselves to the QT and to Ipswich, but they are just three out of a team that each day fights for the best for our city.

In the coming weeks, Queensland Times will be trusted to keep our readers with their fingers on the pulse about what will be one of the most important decisions they make this year. That is who will get their vote at the Federal election.

It is a responsibility we take seriously because we want the best result for our city. Our news will never be fake. It will never be insincere. It was always be from the heart.

You can trust us to ask the questions you want answered. These are the ones the politicians usually don't want to talk about.

You can trust us to report fairly, honestly and with integrity, so you have relevant information to form your opinion.

You can also trust us to call it how we see it. We want the best for Ipswich and will be relentless in holding those in authority to account.

For too long we've been treated like the poor cousin down the road. But we're not. And The Queensland Times won't accept that for our great city.

Ipswich has so much to offer and the rest of the state and country knows this which is why people are moving here in droves. Over the next decade our population will explode.

This will bring with it challenges unlike those seen anywhere else.

And this is why the government must listen to the needs of our growing region.

We must be assured that infrastructure will be created to cater to our communities needs in health, education, transport, development and employment.

The Queensland Times has already been leading this conversation. We successfully campaigned for the Land400 combat machine project worth $5 billion and hundreds of jobs.

Hundreds of Ipswich people now have jobs with Costco here in Ipswich. The QT fought hard to bring the retail giant to town.

And we won't stop there.

As we move towards an election we won't let the politicians control the stories in the public space. We will put these issues firmly into the picture and share with you the proposed solutions.

The Queensland Times lives for Ipswich and its people. It has for the past 160 years and always will.

And that is our commitment…. We're for You.