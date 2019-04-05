Our projects are neglected in favour of political bickering

WE KNOW the challenges facing Ipswich, particularly as our population grows, but it seems politicians are yet to understand.

The cash-strapped State Government has funded one major project in Ipswich since it was returned in 2017; a rail carpark in Springfield.

Despite the urgency, blame on the Mount Crosby Rd and Cunningham Highway upgrade has been thrown like a football.

Infrastructure was mentioned 22 times in the Queensland Parliament yesterday morning.

Ipswich was mentioned once.

If Bill Shorten wins the next election and sticks to his promise to fund Cross River Rail, the state will have an extra $2.2billion to spend.

Some of that money must be spent on road upgrades and major projects in Ipswich.

Policies and commitments to tackle the region's population growth should also be made during the Federal Election campaign.

The state can't shoulder the responsibility for upgrading and building our infrastructure.

We want solid plans from our federal candidates to build roads and bridges in this electorate.

Anything less will continue the blame-shifting exercise that has resulted in Ipswich missing out on vital investment from all levels of government.