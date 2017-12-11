Our politicians' promises and what they plan to do

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

Bundamba: Jo-Ann Miller

Jo-Ann Miller, Bundamba Michael Noon

$90 million for a new high school and primary school in the Ripley Valley, due to open in 2020.

130 nurses and nine midwives in the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service.

49 new police officers for the southern region.

Commitment that power bills for households would not increase by more than CPI for two years.

Ipswich: Jennifer Howard

Jennifer Howard, Ipswich Rob Williams

$124 million for Ipswich Hospital expansion to incorporate a mental health facility, MRI suite and a community health facility.

$90 million for a new high school and primary school in the Ripley Valley, due to open in 2020.

$150,000 Flagstone Phoenix Rugby League sporting facility upgrade.

East Ipswich train station upgrade for $17.6 million.

Ipswich West: Jim Madden

Jim Madden, Ipswich West David Nielsen

Extending Skilling Queenslanders for Work program to 2021.

Better facilities for local police.

Upgrade to the Mount Crosby Road and Warrego Highway intersection.

Jordan: Charis Mullen

Charis Mullen, Jordan Rob Williams

Double the carpark capacity for the Springfield Central train station.

Find a solution to the Centenary Motorway and Logan Motorway interchange blockage.

Put Mount Lindsay Highway safety and movement upgrades high on the agenda.