Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Our politicians' promises and what they plan to do

Hayden Johnson
by

Bundamba: Jo-Ann Miller

Jo-Ann Miller, Bundamba
Jo-Ann Miller, Bundamba Michael Noon

$90 million for a new high school and primary school in the Ripley Valley, due to open in 2020.

130 nurses and nine midwives in the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service.

49 new police officers for the southern region.

Commitment that power bills for households would not increase by more than CPI for two years.

Ipswich: Jennifer Howard

Jennifer Howard, Ipswich
Jennifer Howard, Ipswich Rob Williams

$124 million for Ipswich Hospital expansion to incorporate a mental health facility, MRI suite and a community health facility.

$90 million for a new high school and primary school in the Ripley Valley, due to open in 2020.

$150,000 Flagstone Phoenix Rugby League sporting facility upgrade.

East Ipswich train station upgrade for $17.6 million.

Ipswich West: Jim Madden

 

Jim Madden, Ipswich West
Jim Madden, Ipswich West David Nielsen

Extending Skilling Queenslanders for Work program to 2021.

Better facilities for local police.

Upgrade to the Mount Crosby Road and Warrego Highway intersection.

Jordan: Charis Mullen

Charis Mullen, Jordan
Charis Mullen, Jordan Rob Williams

Double the carpark capacity for the Springfield Central train station.

Find a solution to the Centenary Motorway and Logan Motorway interchange blockage.

Put Mount Lindsay Highway safety and movement upgrades high on the agenda.

Related Items

Topics:  bundamba ipswich ipswich west jordan state election 2017

Ipswich Queensland Times
QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

Every Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

Showers forecast to dampen rest of the weekend

Pedestrains cross at the scramble crossing in Toowoomba's CBD as heavy rain falls in Toowoomba, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Expect to get wet tonight.

PHOTOS: Close to 1000 bikes join Ipswich Toy Run festivities

A huge contingent of motorcycles joined this year's Ipswich Toy Run in support of the Salvation Army Christmas Appeal.

There was more than one Santa visiting Ipswich this morning.

Expert's message to home owners: Act now

NOT WELCOME: Stacey Wilson discovered termites had destroyed a part of her home. Pictured with Leon Kriel of Master Pest Control.

These pests could be destroying your home right now

Local Partners