Our natural beauty comes to fore in crisis

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Since COVID-19 restrictions have eased in Queensland, the community value of our national parks and natural areas has never been clearer.

It is now difficult to get a car park at previously quiet areas such as Mount Glorious and Springbrook, demonstrating the demand for more accessible, and pristine national parks and natural areas.

We know that nature contributes hugely to the economy, our physical and mental health and they make up a large part of our national identity.

These essential ecosystem services are exactly that - essential.

As a Queensland resident, I'm glad to see David Crisafulli raise the stakes for national park and nature refuge funding in the lead up to the Queensland election and I look to Queensland Labor to show similar ambition.

More funding is needed to expand the existing protected land, employ more rangers and restore damaged or depleted land.

Lillian Norris