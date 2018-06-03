Menu
Letters to the Editor

Our name has been tarnished

3rd Jun 2018 12:00 PM

WETHER those charged by the CCC are innocent or guilty, at this stage they are all entitled to natural justice.

Unfortunately the victim here is our great city.

The damage has been done to our city's reputation.

Mud sticks, so the saying goes.

It's going to take the council years of hard yakka to win back the trust of our community.

It's a job that needs to be done first.

This won't happen until all matters before the courts are done and dusted.

I'm sure more will come out during the hearings that will further tarnish and bruise our city's reputation and image.

So toughen up people, it's going to getting rougher.

Stick together, be careful what you write on social media and let natural justice take its course.

And remember, mud is also water-soluble.

JULIE-ANNE PASHLEY

Flinders View

