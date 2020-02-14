Our motives in this election? That’s an easy one

Ipswich residents will vote for their new council on March 28.

COMMENT

AN INTERESTING conversation to come out of one of our recent interviews with a local election candidate was one relating to our own motivations as reporters on this campaign.

We have no problem being asked about our motives as journalists, because the answer is pretty simple.

We wish only to provide our readers with the most complete and up to date information possible on all candidates in a timely manner, and it is as simple as that.

There was a hint of a suggestion made that the ownership of this newspaper somehow translates to some kind of politically motivated directive regarding coverage of the Ipswich election.

I can assure not only the candidates but also our readers that this is not the case.

There is simply nothing to be gained by The Queensland Times supporting any particular candidate over another.

As journalists and people with a passion for the future of Ipswich, the only vested interest we have is in ensuring voters can make an informed decision on March 28.

As the campaign begins to intensify over the coming weeks, we will continue to provide the best and fairest coverage possible.

Judge us by our content.