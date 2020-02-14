Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich residents will vote for their new council on March 28.
Ipswich residents will vote for their new council on March 28.
News

Our motives in this election? That’s an easy one

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
14th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMMENT

AN INTERESTING conversation to come out of one of our recent interviews with a local election candidate was one relating to our own motivations as reporters on this campaign.

We have no problem being asked about our motives as journalists, because the answer is pretty simple.

We wish only to provide our readers with the most complete and up to date information possible on all candidates in a timely manner, and it is as simple as that.

There was a hint of a suggestion made that the ownership of this newspaper somehow translates to some kind of politically motivated directive regarding coverage of the Ipswich election.

I can assure not only the candidates but also our readers that this is not the case.

There is simply nothing to be gained by The Queensland Times supporting any particular candidate over another.

As journalists and people with a passion for the future of Ipswich, the only vested interest we have is in ensuring voters can make an informed decision on March 28.

As the campaign begins to intensify over the coming weeks, we will continue to provide the best and fairest coverage possible.

Judge us by our content.

More Stories

Show More
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thurston throws support behind Games bid

        premium_icon Thurston throws support behind Games bid

        News Maroons and Cowboys legend Johnathan Thurston has backed the Queensland bid for the 2032 Olympic Games, saying it’s a “golden opportunity” the state can’t miss.

        • 14th Feb 2020 5:17 AM
        Mystery surrounds killed teacher’s final moments

        premium_icon Mystery surrounds killed teacher’s final moments

        Crime New Farm unit searched as investigation into M1 death continues

        • 14th Feb 2020 5:15 AM
        Premier’s support plunges to same level as Bligh bloodbath

        premium_icon Premier’s support plunges to same level as Bligh bloodbath

        Politics A record low number of voters believe the state is heading in the right...

        • 14th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        More hands on deck needed to bring comedy to life

        premium_icon More hands on deck needed to bring comedy to life

        News Theatre group invites community to pick up a paintbrush to brighten up stage

        • 14th Feb 2020 5:00 AM