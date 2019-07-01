Oh Mia! Oakey girl finalist in Miss World Australia

COMING from a little country town like Oakey has never stopped Mia Cherry from chasing her dreams.

The 20-year-old former St Monica's Primary School and Oakey High School student has marched into the finals of the Miss World Australia quest.

The modest Mia is a chance at going onto the world stage when the finals are judged on the Gold Coast next month.

Although having taken a working position with social media and marketing company Billy Rickman Coaching on the Gold Coast a few months ago, the hair dresser and beauty therapist remains a true Oakey girl.

"Coming from Oakey where I grew up keeps me grounded," Mia told The Chronicle with a customary smile.

"I definitely remember where I've come from.

"When I came back today to Toowoomba I went out to Oakey to see some family and friends.

"I love living on the Gold Coast but it's important to remember where you're from."

FAMILY PORTRAIT: Shane Cherry with his daughter Miss World Australia Queensland finalist Mia Cherry in Toowoomba's Queens Park. Kevin Farmer

Mia said just being in the pageant has made her a lot of new friends and given her limitless opportunities.

"I've met so many great girls along the way," she said.

"They're all ambitious but very friendly and supportive just the same.

"It's been great and given me so many opportunities.

"The greatest thing I'd like to be is a role model for young girls.

"Maybe in the future I'd probably like to go into acting... maybe star alongside Margot Robbie," she said with a laugh.

The community minded young woman is keen to help young disadvantaged people.

"I'm inspired by the work that Variety The Children's Charity do, so I wanted to raise money for them as part of my participation in Miss World Australia 2019," she said.

Mia has set up a charity fund raising page at Miss World Australia.

Mia's father Shane Cherry is one proud dad.

"She's a great girl," Mr Cherry said.

"It's great that she's now living with me on the Gold Coast.

"I'm so proud of her."