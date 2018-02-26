David Littleproud in 11th-hour push for Nats leadership

Agriculture Minister and Member for Maranoa David Littleproud speaks during Question Time in the House of Representatives.

Agriculture Minister and Member for Maranoa David Littleproud speaks during Question Time in the House of Representatives. LUKAS COCH

MEMBER for Maranoa David Littleproud is still tipped as a possible contender for the National Party leadership which will be determined at a meeting in Canberra tomorrow morning.

Mr Littleproud is Minister for Agriculture and lives in Warwick and has been in Federal Parliament since 2016.

He worked in banking before being endorsed by the LNP for the seat of Maranoa and won the seat at the last election.

Mr Littleproud is a former president of the Warwick Chamber of Commerce.

While the member himself has said very little on any leadership aspirations since Barnaby Joyce announced he was stepping down, NewsCorp sources state he has been approached by several MPs to stand at the meeting and could be a late nomination.

With the withdrawal of NSW MP David Gillespie from the ballot, the only confirmed candidate is southern NSW MP and Minister for Veterans Affairs Michael McCormack.

The leadership of the Nationals and the role of Deputy Prime Minister will be decided at tomorrow morning's meeting by the 21 Nationals in the House of Representatives and Senate.