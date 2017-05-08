Our local legends celebrate milestones

LAST week we welcomed some very special visitors to the city.

Intelligent Communities Forum Director Robert Bell spent three days in Ipswich learning more about the Smart City initiatives that saw us named among the world's Top 7 Intelligent Communities in February.

Mr Bell visited Fire Station 101 during his stay and saw the sites of Ipswich by helicopter. He toured the CBD, enjoying a virtual reality view of what the eventual redevelopment might look like, and also visited Springfield. Ipswich is now in the running to be named the 2017 Intelligent Community of the Year in June and I look forward to updating you on this prestigious experience.

Ipswich also hosted a delegation from Taiwan's Nantou City to continue collaboration across the trade, tourism, culture, sports, health and education sectors. The group of eight toured the city, met with local businesses and took part in a number of Ipswich Festival events.

It's tremendous to see so many people out and about supporting the Ipswich Festival. The annual celebration continues this weekend with Global Fiesta on Saturday and Jazz, Wine & Blues on Sunday. Both events will be held at Queens Park so please visit ipswichfestival.com.au for more information.

A day spa with a difference is now open at Town Square, Redbank Plains. Sweet & Classy Spas specialises in treatments for adults and children, offering a family-friendly atmosphere that encourages quality time among loved ones. Good luck to Julianne and her team as this engaging and innovative beauty business continues to evolve.

A big thanks to everyone who stepped out for last week's Walk Against Domestic Violence in the CBD.

The walk was held as part of Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month and included a candle lighting vigil and plaque dedication. Thanks also to the members of the Ulysses Club, Ipswich branch who hit the road for Sunday's ride to raise awareness of domestic and family violence.

Rosewood resident Margaret Smith celebrated her 100th birthday at Cabanda Care last week. Milestones were also marked by Collingwood Park couple Clarrie and Janet Sheldrick (50th wedding anniversary) and Eastern Heights pair Ron and Noela Grosskopf (60th wedding anniversary). Congratulations to all, I hope you enjoy many more years of health and happiness.