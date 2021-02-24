Menu
Letters to the Editor

Our job crisis needs proper investment

24th Feb 2021 4:29 PM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR   The new requirement for job seekers to look for 20 jobs per month is ridiculous.    Imagine how someone in Ipswich or Rosewood could even attempt to do this, as the number of jobs in this would be far less than the number of seekers.    Employers would not look favourably on having to deal with useless enquiries week after week.    How much of the payment would be spent on going to fruitless interviews, or in the case of people living out of town, to access Centrelink's job seeker assistance, or even to use the computers at Rosewood Library?   The real issue for the Government is job creation, but both Governments and people have to accept that low and unskilled jobs are disappearing and will not come back, due to automation, NOT migration.    So what are the jobs of the future; where will they be located, and what skills will be needed for them?    It is pointless to expect those with substance abuse problems to train for complicated work, or older people who have done manual or such work all their lives  to retrain as Child Care or Aged Care workers.   A hard dose of reality is needed all around, as school principals and education planners must prepare students for life for some without work, as we know it, yet still retain their sense of purpose. Not easy.   Governments have seen that the small increase in payments during the crisis lifted many out of desperate money into some kind of better life management, so why not continue this rate, especially as jobs are not going to be created in the short term?    Cut back on Government advertising, public relations staff and other such trivia and spend the money on people, our greatest asset.    Another area which needs immediate attention is the diagnosis of the number of people with FADS as these will not achieve at a high level and will create a bitter underclass when they realize that the "good life' cannot be theirs.    Are the young ones stealing cars and causing problems the tip of this iceberg?    J.A.Holznagel Rosewood
