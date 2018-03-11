Our Ipswich team 'King' of the west

IN a match branded a battle to be "King of the Western Corridor'', Western Pride gained another knockout result against powerhouse neighbours Lions.

But unlike Pride's previous record-breaking 15-1 victory, the Ipswich side's latest win was more typical of when two quality National Premier Leagues football side clash.

Pride emerged victorious 1-0 at Lions Stadium on Saturday night to remain in the top four ahead of Lions.

Hard-working striker Joe Duckworth netted the only goal in a game Pride head coach Graham Harvey described as an arm wrestle.

However what impressed Harvey and dependable defenders like Cam Crestani most was keeping Pride's first clean sheet for the season.

"The boys worked really hard this week in training on our defensive structure so it was nice to see that hard work pay off in the game,'' Harvey said, praising Crestani, Will McFarlane, Hayden Mchenery, Gabby Hawash and goalkeeper Max Davison.

"All five of them at the back were superb.''

Davison made two pressure late saves to ensure Pride fulfilled its latest goal.

"The boys were very good all round. I was really pleased with what we did there,'' Harvey said.

Crestani said Pride's fourth win from five matches augured well for the defending NPL grand final champions.

"The two previous games probably weren't testing for us and Lions was one of our first real big tests,'' he said.

Ever the professional, Crestani also wanted a clean sheet after Pride had conceded goals against Brisbane Strikers (one), Olympic (three), North Queensland United (one) and Sunshine Coast (one).

"It was pretty disappointing not to keep one against Sunshine Coast but when you get through a game like that (against Lions), given the circumstances around it, keeping a clean sheet is pretty good,'' Crestani said.

"The boys, to their credit, really stuck to it. We had a good week at training and everyone had that understanding across the board.''

Duckworth scored in the 65th minute, lifting his tally to 30 for Pride.

"It was a great team performance really,'' Crestani said.

Western Pride's next match is against Moreton Bay United at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex on Saturday night.

State of play

NPL men: Western Pride 1 (Joe Duckworth) def Lions 0 at Richlands.

NPL under 18: Western Pride 2 (Jackson Bray, Campbell Hurry) def Lions 0 at Richlands.