OUR IPSWICH, OUR PEOPLE: Sour note leads to piping joy

JEALOUSY is what finally drove Ipswich's Piper Joe to bite the bullet and learn the bag pipes at 42-years-old.

Nearly 20 years after he first picked up the bag pipes Joe McGhee has turned his passion for the instrument into a full-time gig, performed across Australia and the world, and hiked the Kokoda trail with the pipes on his back.

Not long after arriving in Queensland in 1982 Joe's daughter resumed the Highland dancing she had taken up in Scotland and by 15 was a national champion.

Joe said his son Neil would complain of boredom while being dragged around to Highland dancing competitions for his older sister.

To quell the boredom and earn some extra pocket money Neil learnt the bagpipes so he could play in the concerts his sister was dancing in.

Five years later as Joe watched his son pipe in a close family friend down the aisle, the green-eyed monster tipped him over the edge. He started learning the bag pipes that night.

"I had to start from the very beginning on the practice chanter," Joe recalled.

"I had never played a musical instrument before and I couldn't even read music."

It took him the better part of a year to learn to play Amazing Grace.

"It was a very challenging time," he said. "I was still running a business and I decided to take up one of the most challenging instruments in the world."

The long hours, and sour notes were worth it in the end though as Joe said he has "never looked back".

"I have got the opportunity to do many amazing things in my career," he said.

"I've played happy birthday for centenarians, played at many weddings, and even more funerals.

"I love making people happy, and I also love making them cry - I often joke that my job is to make people cry. I have a black belt in it."

He puts the instrument's popularity down to its history and distinctive sound.

"Bag pipes are so popular because you historically hear pipes in the background of big occasions," he said. "They have a very emotive, haunting sound.

"I love getting to share a piece of my heritage with people as I find most have their own connection to Scotland as well."