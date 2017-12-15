OUR IPSWICH, OUR PEOPLE: Lavina's loving life on the land

UNWAVERING faith, a strong work ethic and simplicity are Lavina Jensen's idea of a life well-lived.

The 84-year-old has lived and worked on the same Rosevale beef and cropping property for 64 years and still helps her son John with their fuel supply business, clambering in and out of their truck visiting anywhere up to 20 clients a week.

When asked to describe his mum, John's answer was succinct - "persistent".

"He (John) knows there is no stopping me," Lavina joked.

"Just try to keep me inside the house, I'd sooner be outside working."

Born in 1933, Lavina grew up on her family's farm at Haigslea, attending the local primary school until heading off to work the tender age of 15.

By the time Lavina entered the workforce her family had sold the farm at Haigslea and moved to Ipswich.

Her first job was at a local café where she had the "glamorous" job of serving truckies and cleaning dishes.

In her late teens Lavina worked at the old N.L. Koch Foundry where her job was to make cores and help casting.

It was here that she met her future husband, Colin Jensen.

Not one to make a fuss, Lavina laughs off seeing sparks fly across the foundry floor, though she does recall regular visits from the handsome young man from Rosevale seeking repairs for broken farm equipment. When asked if she recalled the first time she saw her husband or how he proposed Lavina replied "not really".

"We just loved one-another and that was that," she said.

The pair married in July 1953 at the Ipswich registry office, shortly after Lavina's 20th birthday.

She and Colin had two children together, and today Lavina is the proud grandmother of two and great-grandmother to three.

Her children were raised in among the bustle of farm life as Lavina nursed John as newborn by the hum of the milking machine as a baby.

"It was the only time he slept," she said.

"I would have to leave the milking machine running just so we could get some work done while he slept."

While running a farm, fuel business, and keeping their family of four together presented its challenges Lavina maintains there is no silver bullet to a happy marriage except "just managing".

"It was hard at times, but we made it through," she said.

"We prayed twice a day, every day and through it all kept talking to each other."

Colin passed away in August 2016 after suffering his second stroke, a month after their 63rd wedding anniversary, which they spent at home where Lavina cared for him over those final weeks.

"It's been very hard, it's left a big hole in my life but I'm pleased we had him at home in the end," she said.

"I've just been keeping busy and having my family around me has made a big difference. I had him for 63 years. I've got to be thankful for that."

While Lavina knows there may come a day where she will have to slow down, for the moment she couldn't be happier riding her push bike and working on the farm.

Run-in with cheeky character

I FIRST met Lavina Jensen in 2013 when she was celebrating her 60th wedding anniversary with her husband Colin.

It only dawned on me as we approached her bright blue Rosevale home last week that we were coming back to see her.

Sadly, this time, without her husband of 65 years. My favourite memory with Lavina can be summed up in one photograph and the way it eventuated.

After I took a few portraits of her, it was suggested we move up to the shed that houses the fuel delivery trucks.

I jumped in the car to drive to the destination, and I spotted Lavina messing about with a bike leant up against her fence.

I asked Emma: "She's not going to ride that is she?", simultaneously reversing from the car and fumbling for my camera, not wanting to miss this moment unfolding in front of me.

As she rode past I was simply hoping that I had my camera settings right.

When I checked, I heard a voice "You cheeky thing! You're just trying to get a photo of me falling off!" - Rob Williams, photographer