OUR IPSWICH, OUR PEOPLE: Arie reflects on a life in the SES

ses22d SES controller Arie van den Ende is encouraging Ipswich residents to be prepared for the heavy rain that is forecast until Boxing Day (26.12.2010). Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times DE2210BD NEWS ZANE

ARIE van den Ende's 30 years at the helm of the Ipswich State Emergency Services brought him face-to-face with devastation, but it's the heart-warming moments that he remembers most.

The father of two was promoted from deputy to Ipswich SES controller in 1985, before hanging up his high-vis in 2015.

Originally from Holland Arie was 12 when he, his parents and three siblings arrived in Australia in 1960.

He said fitting into life in Australia wasn't too difficult, although he does recall the first and only time the teacher gave him "the cuts" was after his "so-called mates" taught the naive schoolboy to swear.

He left school in grade 10 and went to work at his dad's printing company Enklo Printing, which he took over after his father died in 1989 and sold 1994.

It wasn't until 1975 that Arie joined the SES after coming across the group at a Dinmore school fete, which he had attended with his children.

Arie van den Ende in earlier years. The Queensland Times Archives

"I went along to their meeting one Thursday night, and by Friday night I was on someone's roof dealing with storm damage," he said.

In those days Arie said "there were no fancy phone alerts" as once they saw the lightning out west they knew the call wasn't far away.

"It was every man on deck. You just did what you had to do," he said.

Arie went full-time in his controller role in 1996 with the Ipswich City Council.

It's been two years since Arie retired, but as for whether he still feels the urge to spring into action when he hears thunder, he said he's too busy enjoying retirement and spending time with his grandchildren.

"I don't know how I found the time to work," he joked.

SES local controller Arie van den Ende who is retiring. (date unknown). Photo: The Queensland Times Archives The Queensland Times Archives

Looking back on what it was that drew him into the SES initially, Arie said he has no idea what it was, but somewhere along the way it certainly became more than just a job.

"The SES for me was about helping people that couldn't help themselves," he said. "I remember working on the roof of these young people during a storm, and while they were throwing criticism our way we looked across the road and saw an old man bucketing water out of his house on his own.

"It turned out half the roof was gone and his house was full of water, but he still insisted we focus on helping others."

Arie's trophy cabinet includes a Medal of the Order of Australia and an Emergency Services Medal.

"Australia runs on volunteers and as long as the government looks after the SES it will continue to be a very good organisation,' he said.

SES local controller Arie van den Ende is hanging up the orange suit after nearly thirty years. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times Rob Williams

The good and the bad times

WHEN asked about his best memory from his SES years, Arie said one stood out like it was yesterday.

"We were searching for the body of a young man who we thought had drowned. I was sitting with his distraught mother when the phone call came through that he was found dripping wet and covered in mud asleep on someone's lounge. I can still picture her jumping up and screaming as she danced around," Arie said. "It's those moments that make it all worthwhile."

Discovering a child they had been searching for at Colleges Crossing had drowned and the aftermath of the fire that gutted the Milford St boarding house in the late 1980s are among the toughest days on the job. To cope Arie said you had to find your own way of "getting it out of your mind".

"The SES has a great peer support program so if something happened while we're out we made sure we came back... to talk about it and didn't bottle it up," he said.

"To me life...has to keep going, even in the sad days you need to find a reason to smile or have a laugh."