'Dismissal will send Ipswich broke': Council's dire warning

Councillor Paul Tully and Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt said the council would challenge the minister's new power that he could dismiss the council in the "public interest”.

Councillor Paul Tully and Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt said the council would challenge the minister's new power that he could dismiss the council in the "public interest”. Cordell Richardson

"GLOVES are off" in the city versus state battle with the Ipswich City Council starting a legal fight to have Stirling Hinchliffe's dismissal notice overturned in the Supreme Court.

In another extraordinary day in the City of Ipswich, councillors revealed they would challenge the legality of Mr Hinchliffe's notice in court.

A hearing is set down for tomorrow at 10am.

The council wants the Supreme Court to "restrain" Mr Hinchliffe from acting on his second dismissal notice which was given to councillors on June 20.

Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt said the council would challenge the minister's new power that he could dismiss the council in the "public interest".

"What we're challenging now is that there is this new public interest test and we want to make sure that the public interest has been served," he said.

"That's something we need to test, not only for this council, there are other councils who may have to face this music again in the future.

"Should it all be proven in court that it's the correct way to go, we will happily walk away."

The council argues their "hands have been forced" with Mr Hinchliffe only giving them seven days to respond to a second show-cause notice.

The acting mayor said the council had already responded to questions about why it should not be sacked.

"We have seen the evidence which his decision could be based and we believe that we and the people of Ipswich have been backed into a corner," he said.

"We have asked for the opportunity to discuss the situation and work out the best way forward for our city and we make that request to the minister again today."

Cr Wendt said evidence was provided in the council's first show-cause notice to address the minister's concerns.

"To then receive a second show-cause notice which has an extra test of public interest, which is not an easily defined test, it's made it very difficult to come up with within five or six business days," he said.

"This second show cause notice is deficient in our perspective.

"Our advice is this second show-cause notice is as deficient as the first."

Cr Wendt said a "dangerous precedent" would be set across the state if the minister dismissed the council.

"This is not about declaring war on the State Government, to the contrary, it is about seeing sense in the situation," he said.

Despite the council arguing it had acted to "protect Queensland councils into the future", Cr Wendt said he had not discussed the challenge with the Local Government Association of Queensland.

The council is still working towards making a second submission to the State Government before tomorrow's deadline.

In the past 24 hours the council received legal advice that a legal challenge was "something we needed to explore".

Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully backed the move and said it was about providing a transparent decision for residents.

"There can be nothing more accountable or open in Queensland to have it tested in public in the Supreme Court rather than a decision made in the back offices of the government in William St," Cr Tully said.

"We will be satisfied with any legal judgment."

Cr Tully said the council had been respectful of the process, but the council was now taking a stand.

"It's gloves off in respect of this particular matter," he said.

The longest-serving councillor, who is due to soon rack up 40 years in local government, said he would stand at an election again.

While the Supreme Court considers the challenge, councillors painted a grim picture for the region if they were dismissed.

"It will send the city broke, it will send the city backwards there will be job losses," Cr Wendt said.