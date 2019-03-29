Our five best read stories this week

Century-old Ipswich business goes into administration

John Piele, owner of Claypave.

The century-old Queensland brickworks Claypave has gone into administration in the latest body blow to the state's manufacturing sector.

New report reveals council company's massive loss over CBD

Ipswich CBD development Rob Williams

Ipswich City Properties has lost more than $78 million through its failed attempts to progress the redevelopment of Ipswich's CBD, an audit of the company's books has revealed.

Man violently chokes wife while children look on

The terrified children looked on. MILLARD RUSSELL

A dad who overheard his wife telling a friend that their children were scared of him reacted by choking and hitting her.

Groundbreaking club fields first women's team

Ipswich Rangers are breaking more ground. ipswich

Ipswich Rangers are preparing to host another historic rugby event, just months after the high of their 50 year club celebrations.

Retail worker claims she had to pee in a bucket at work

An Ipswich retail worker was forced to pee in a bucket thanks to inhumane work conditions. Contributed

Imagine being forced to urinate in a mop bucket at work, according to an anonymous Ipswich Noni B worker, this is commonplace.

