Our five best read stories this week

Century-old Ipswich business goes into administration
The century-old Queensland brickworks Claypave has gone into administration in the latest body blow to the state's manufacturing sector.
New report reveals council company's massive loss over CBD
Ipswich City Properties has lost more than $78 million through its failed attempts to progress the redevelopment of Ipswich's CBD, an audit of the company's books has revealed.
Man violently chokes wife while children look on
A dad who overheard his wife telling a friend that their children were scared of him reacted by choking and hitting her.
Groundbreaking club fields first women's team
Ipswich Rangers are preparing to host another historic rugby event, just months after the high of their 50 year club celebrations.
Retail worker claims she had to pee in a bucket at work
Imagine being forced to urinate in a mop bucket at work, according to an anonymous Ipswich Noni B worker, this is commonplace.