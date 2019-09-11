Our experts weigh in on Ipswich's best suburbs

Many Ipswich suburbs offer great properties for people looking to break in to the market. Don't miss Saturday's edition of the QT for your free Property Guide magazine to find out more about this stunning home.

FOR first-home buyers looking to break into the real estate market, the prospect can be a daunting one.

However, there's no better place in the nation than Ipswich - to take the leap.

Offering opportunities across all price brackets, the region remains relatively affordable, compared with its southern capital counterparts, features an enviable lifestyle and ensures good capital growth.

There are plenty of options for those buyers keen to make the most of the $15,000 First Home Owners Grant, which applies only to new-builds, but also plenty of opportunities for those buyers keen to snap up an established dwelling in their desired suburb.

Today, our Ipswich property experts share their tips on where first-home buyers should look.

BOOVAL

Booval is a fantastic location for new buyers wanting to get into the market, in a location that offers everything. Two- bedroom units in Booval are selling from $180,000 for a gated complex that is walking distance to rail, shopping centres, education, medical facilities and abundant retail/food amenities. The current rental yields in Booval are often more than loan repayments. That is why many investors buy in the suburb to take advantage of a cash-flow positive investment. Buying in Booval is often cheaper than renting.

Expert - Craig Mendoza

Blackstone

Having such diversity in its properties, coupled with being located so close to the Cunningham Highway for any Brisbane commuters, makes this suburb a great choice for those seeking to enter the market place. Expert - Judy Payne

Bundamba

With a current population of about 5402 people and having the newest retail craze, Costco opening, there is only growth to be expected here in the central suburb of Bundamba. Bundamba has become one of my favourites, as it's a suburb for everyone whether it be young adults, middle aged families or the elderly, I feel like it's a great suburb to be in.

Expert - Shannon Palmer

One Mile

Perfect for first home buyers, there are lots of properties available for under $300K. Many have been beautifully renovated or are ripe for renovation. One Mile is a rare gem, it's close to the Ipswich CBD, public transport and schools, childcare centres and sporting facilities.

Expert - Denise Varigos

Goodna

If buyers are trying to get their foot in the door regardless of investment or a place to call home, one should really consider Goodna. Given the proximity to Brisbane CBD and Ipswich City, Goodna offers buyers the opportunity to enter the housing market at the low to mid $200k price point for a three-bedroom home, modern family homes selling on average between the low to mid-$300k range proving this suburb caters to all price points. For the investors, Goodna offers all the amenities tenants may seek including major transport, medical, private and public education. The major drawcard to buy in the suburb is the higher than average yields promoted by the very low price point at which buyers can pick up some excellent properties.

Expert - Adam Jordan

YAMANTO/FLINDERS VIEW

These two suburbs are adjacent to each other and are one of the most sought- after areas in the Western Corridor. Prices range from $300,000 to $800,000 and with the extended growth of the new Yamanto Central, along with the Amberley Air Base extension, buyers are flooding to these suburbs as they are affordable but a close to Brisbane, Springfield and Mt Ommaney.

Expert - Karen Bagenal

Raceview

Being one of the larger and most centrally located Ipswich suburbs, Raceview offers plenty of choice for those wanting to get into the market. For owner occupier or investor buyers, it has townhouses, units, older properties, newer properties, big yards, small yards and vacant blocks.

Expert - Tank Lee

Tivoli

We are getting great value out of Tivoli, Dinmore and Ebbw Vale. Bundamba will start to rise in the future as it has been dormant for quite a while and has some very nice homes coming to the market. I still think the best value is Leichhardt and One Mile will start to rise with all the upgrades to the roads and infrastructure in the area. Expert - Scott Reeves

Redbank Plains

Redbank Plains offers tremendous bang for your buck with a wide range of properties all in striking distance of the city. There should be something for everyone. For some first-home buyers there are new builds many of which will qualify for First Home Owners Grants. Or there's the ever-popular four- bed, two-bath, two-garage home that might be five-10 years old on a slightly bigger block or for those that like a bit more space, the older highset homes on the biggest blocks. With many buyers young and eager to add value to their places, with a bit of hard work many are choosing to make the most of the opportunities available.

Expert - John Schlamm

