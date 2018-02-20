Our children are sponges so teach them good habits early

A local mum has taught her five-year-old daughter Chelsea the importance of looking after the environment and picking up rubbish, even when it's not hers.

OPINION

WE'VE all heard the saying - lead by example.

I was truly inspired when I interviewed a local mum who lives by this motto.

She has taught her five-year-old daughter Chelsea the importance of looking after the environment and picking up rubbish, even when it's not hers.

Not by sitting down and telling her, but by actually doing the do.

As a parent is this something you act on in your household or when you're out and about?

Our parents are our earliest teachers and play such an important role in the habits we pick up from a young age.

I looked after a little girl years ago who had a busy single mum in the corporate world.

She had no idea about rubbish and recycling and I noticed myself teaching her these unfamiliar habits like showing her which bin was recycling and where the rubbish went.

Her mum brought her take-away most nights so she also had no real idea about the benefits of eating healthy.

Children love to learn and when they're young in most cases if a good example is set they want to do the right thing.

They're the future, so I believe it's every parents responsibility to implement good behaviours from a young age.

Now Chelsea is getting ready to do her first Clean Up Australia Day and thanks to a good attitude adopted from her mum, she's so excited to make a difference in her community.

