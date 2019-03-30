Menu
Editor of The Queensland Times , Shannon Newley.
Our challenges and our opportunities

Shannon Newley
30th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
MAKE no mistake - there has never been a more important time in this city's history.

As you will read today - our population is growing.

This is a region people want to live in.

It's a region of affordability and opportunity.

We have so much to offer.

But right now our city is not set up to serve the number of people who will be calling it home in the next decade.

We need infrastructure. We need services and educational facilities. We need transport options. We need to understand who is going to be living here and how we can create a community to serve them.

We need all levels of government to invest in these areas.

We can not wait.

And if we get this right now, we will reap the benefits.

Because while there is an incredible challenge ahead of us, there's also an incredible opportunity.

To make the most of these opportunities, we need to get ahead of the game now.

We need a clear plan and clear commitments from our governments.

This is not just about Ipswich. The future liveability of all of southeast Queensland will depend on how our city is set up in the coming years.

Over the next couple of weeks, we will be bringing you a more detailed look at exactly what we do need to make the most of the opportunity in front of us.

We'll look at education, health, transport, infrastructure, development, employment and more.

