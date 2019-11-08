Our Ash out to become even greater

Ashleigh Barty is keen to lead the Australian team to Fed Cup success this weekend.

BOMBER'S BLAST

IPSWICH superstar Ash Barty is in phenomenal form and she proved it again by winning the season-ending WTA event in China.

Barty lost one round game but qualified for the semi-final where she defeated Pliskova in three sets.

She had never beaten her final's opponent in five previous matches. However Barty made amends, winning 6-4, 6-3.

She raised the trophy and collected the richest prize in tennis - a staggering $6.4 million.

You would think after winning this event she would want to rest for the reminder of the year.

However, Ash is a true professional and has her sights set on securing the Fed Cup for Australia against France in Perth this weekend.

If she was to win her two single games and the doubles, she would become the only player to win every match she contested on the way to winning the Cup.

Her coach Craig Tyzzer has paid her the ultimate compliment by saying that Ash "is a better person then she is a tennis player".

Let's go Ash.

Cheats never prosper

WHEN will athletes learn that trying to get an edge over your opponents by taking performance-enhancing drugs is not the way to go?

To perform at your peak takes a lot of hard work and if you are not willing to put the effort in then you won't reach the summit naturally.

Taking drugs is the easy way to get there but you are only cheating yourself in the long run.

Doping enhancements are getting better day by day and WADA are improving their testing methods.

The latest to face sanction is Atlanta Hawks star John Collins, who has tested positive to a growth hormone.

He will miss 25 games.

Quick thoughts

SAINTS: 1. The FFA for announcing that the Socceroos and Matildas will both now be on the same pay rate. This is great for female soccer going forward. This deal will also benefit the two junior men's and women's sides.

2. Steve Smith is currently the best Test batsman in the world but his form in the T20's has him at the top in this form of cricket as well. This man is a freak.

3. It has taken a while but Australia finally has won the Melbourne Cup again by repelling the overseas visitors. Vow and Declare was perfectly ridden and showed enormous fight over the last 200.

Sinners: 1. Sydney Kings coach Will Weaver for putting on a terrible childlike tantrum after the referees didn't call a push foul on one of his players. There are right and wrong ways to act as a coach and the way you reacted was wrong. Your ejection from the game was fair punishment.

Did you know? 1. Jockeys can drink alcohol and ride but they must be under .02.

2. Only six grey horses have won the Melbourne Cup in the 159 year history, with the last being Subzero.

3. The smallest and largest fields in the Melbourne Cup is seven and 39 respectively.

Bomber's best: My Cup tip Finche ran a sound race but could only manage seventh.

This week, I'm heading to the EPL where Leicester will continue their great recent form by defeating Arsenal.