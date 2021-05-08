She had been arrested on a string of trespassing and property offences but it's where Daniella Harding hid a hypodermic needle that proved the most shocking.

During a search in the watch house, police uncovered a needle in her genitalia.

Harding, 30, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court via video link and pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to surrender, trespass, obstructing police, failing to dispose of a hypodermic needle and two counts of unlawful possession.

Police Prosecutor Louese McConnell said the trespass incident, obstructing police and failing to dispose of the syringe charges happened on February 27 in North Ipswich.

She said Harding attended an address and when the victim answered the door, she placed her foot inside the door of the property, preventing the door from closing as she peered into the house.

The victim then pushed Harding out of the door demanding she leave, locking it only to see Harding pacing back and forward on the veranda.

Police conducted a patrol of the area and found Harding who provided her name before making a run for it.

She was subsequently arrested.

Ms McConnell said officers noticed Harding was acting odd in the toilet in the watch-house and upon searching her, they found a hypodermic syringe protruding from her genitalia.

Harding said there was no excuse for her actions and she was trying to keep out of trouble.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge took into account Harding's plea of guilty and her criminal history when sentencing.

Harding was convicted and sentenced to a total of five and half month's jail with a parole release date set for May 19.

Originally published as Ouch! Woman's shocking hiding spot for stashed needle