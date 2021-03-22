Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

OUCH: Teen bitten by police dog in manhunt

by Shayla Bulloch
22nd Mar 2021 9:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A TEENAGER was bitten on the butt by a police dog after being sniffed out unintentionally just hours after breaking into a home.

About 3.45am Monday morning, police were initially called to a domestic violence incident at Vincent where a man had run from a home.

The police dog squad was called and commenced a track of the man, but the pooch instead sniffed out 15-year-old hiding in long grass at Vincent State Primary School.

The dog went for the teen and bit him on the buttocks.

Townsville District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said the bite was "very minor" and paramedics were called.

Police searched the teenager and found gloves, scissors, a mask, and a mobile phone stolen from a break-in on Frank St earlier in the night.

The juvenile was charged with trespass on school property, possession of house break-in implement, possession of utensils and burglary.

The man wanted over the initial domestic violence offence is still on the run.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as OUCH: Teen bitten by police dog in manhunt

More Stories

bite crime editors picks manhunt police dogs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver hospitalised after crashing into parked car

        Premium Content Driver hospitalised after crashing into parked car

        News The driver was injured in the crash late last night

        Medicinal marijuana prescription no excuse for drug driving

        Premium Content Medicinal marijuana prescription no excuse for drug driving

        Crime A Lockyer Valley man who took prescribed medicinal marijuana has been charged for...

        Two in ICU as COVID-19 shots start at GPs

        Premium Content Two in ICU as COVID-19 shots start at GPs

        Health Two in Qld ICUs with COVID-19 as Australia begins Phase 1B rollout

        More wild weather follows weekend deluge

        Premium Content More wild weather follows weekend deluge

        Weather More wild weather follows weekend deluge