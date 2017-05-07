Otherworldly creatures spellbind in Parade of Light

The Ipswich Festival Parade of Light attracted some weird and wonderful creations.

DRAGONS, goblins, warlocks and other creatures from the mysterious night time world.

They were all out in force on Saturday night as a multitude of floats made their way through the CBD in the Ipswich Festival's Parade of Light. The theme of "wizards, witches and mystical creatures” was embraced by the Ipswich public.

"The Mysterious Churchillians”, an otherworldly group of over 30 students from the Churchill State School, were decked out in purple and school principal Kelli Harvey said she was proud of her troupe.

"The Mysterious Churchillians appeared one night in a flash of purple lightning on top of a hill in Churchill and they have become a group of amazing children with mysterious powers,” she grinned.

Heritage Bank's mascot Priscilla, a glowing pink pig with a witches hat on, thrilled the young onlookers

"Kids love looking at a big pink pig because that is what they are putting money into at home,” Heritage Bank's Michelle Kuskie said.

"Priscilla is very sexy in her big black hat, and it matches her eyelashes.”