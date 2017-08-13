Other issues facing everyday Aussies

I NEVER believed that I would live to see the office of the Prime Minister trashed or the family unit, the very fabric that holds our society together, trashed and almost obliterated by those with their agenda to destroy heterosexual marriage and the way that a healthy society functions.

Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten should hang their heads in utter shame.

Mr Turnbull, there are far more important issues facing everyday Australian families.

We have an economy that is now out of control, electricity prices way beyond the reach of the Australian people because you, Mr Turnbull, are chasing the pipe-dream of the anthropogenic climate-change wackos.

ROBERT McBEATH

Raceview